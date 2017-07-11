Judge win draws most Home Run Derby viewers in nearly decade

MIAMI (AP) – Aaron Judge’s victory in the All-Star Home Run Derby drew the event’s most viewers in nearly a decade.

The slugfest Monday night was seen by 8.69 million viewers on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the company’s livesteams. That was up 55 percent from last year’s 5.62 million, the most since 2008’s 9.12 million and the second-most since 1999’s 8.91 million.

The derby got a 10.8 rating in New York, the highest since market records began in 1998. With Mike Moustakas of the Royals among the eight sluggers in the contest, it drew a 13.6 rating in Kansas City, the largest among metered markets.

