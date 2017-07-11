Loretta Lynn cancels show at Packard Music Hall in Warren

Related Coverage Loretta Lynn rescheduling Warren concert

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The rescheduled Loretta Lynn concert at Packard Music Hall has been canceled.

Packard said the December 2 concert was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The country music artist was hospitalized in May after having a stroke.

Her website said she has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Although the 85-year-old is reportedly doing well, she has been advised to stay off the road while recuperating, the website says.

Tickets for the Warren show at Packard will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Lynn’s new studio album, “Wouldn’t it be Great” is scheduled to be released August 18.