Loretta Lynn cancels show at Packard Music Hall in Warren

Packard said the December 2 concert was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances"

By Published: Updated:
Loretta Lynn
Credit: David McClister

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The rescheduled Loretta Lynn concert at Packard Music Hall has been canceled.

Packard said the December 2 concert was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The country music artist was hospitalized in May after having a stroke. 

Her website said she has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Although the 85-year-old is reportedly doing well, she has been advised to stay off the road while recuperating, the website says.

Tickets for the Warren show at Packard will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Lynn’s new studio album, “Wouldn’t it be Great” is scheduled to be released August 18.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s