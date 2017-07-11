Man accused in school bus hit-and-run facing new charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania district attorney says the man accused of driving a car involved in a hit-and-run crash with a school bus is facing five new charges.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old James Irvin III is now facing felony counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle in addition to lesser charges.

A crash reconstruction indicates Irving was driving around 70 mph (112 kph) when he hit a vehicle escorting a tractor-trailer May 17. That vehicle sideswiped an oncoming bus, which then tipped over.

The crash injured more than a dozen people, including a first grader who suffered serious injured after being ejected from the bus. The bus was transporting 14 Lancaster Mennonite students from Chester County. Irvin’s driver’s license was suspended in 2004.

