Marion Jean Pennell-Busick Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Marion Jean Pennell-Busick, 59, of Southington, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at her home.

She was born April 3, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul George Busick and Bonnie (Becker) Busick.

She was a homemaker. Marion enjoyed horseback riding, animals and her three dogs. She was a very caring and loving woman.

Marion leaves behind Ron Pennell, with whom she spent 30 happy years; mother, Bonnie Busick of Warren, Ohio; son, Carl Paul Henneman of Warren, Ohio; sister, Jennifer Ann Youngs of Virginia Beach, Virginia; niece, Rachel Ann Youngs and nephew, Brandon Youngs.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul George Busick.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.