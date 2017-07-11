New program sets up YCS freshmen for success

Roshay Huff said students are less likely to graduate if they are behind by the end of freshman year

The Youngstown City School district is taking extra steps to set students up for success in high school.
Incoming freshmen at Chaney and East High will be participating in the Bridge to High School Success camp next week.

The camp will be held from July 17-20 on the Thiel College campus.

Students will engage in group activities that help them get acquainted with fellow students and their teachers, as well as improve their team building and time management skills.

There will be a 9th grade academy for Chaney and East High students this coming school year, where the freshmen will have their own administration and counselors.

Roshay Huff, East High 9th grade Academy Principal, said the program is important because research shows that students who are behind by the end of 9th grade are less likely to graduate.

“We really want to reiterate to our students and families that this really is a valuable program and it’s going to build for success,” she said.

 

