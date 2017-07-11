Pa. Capitol goes quiet after unbalanced budget bill becomes law

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is staying out of sight after letting it become law

By Published: Updated:
pennsylvania capitol
Courtesy: WHTM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are back in the Capitol, but without any sign of agreement to fully fund the $32 billion budget bill they passed nearly two weeks ago.

The budget bill became law Tuesday, even though it is badly out of balance and raises questions about its constitutionality.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf let it become law after unsuccessfully pressing the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a tax package he deems to be big enough to avoid a downgrade to Pennsylvania’s tattered credit rating.

Wolf is staying out of sight. His office and top lawmakers are saying nothing about discussions on a $2 billion-plus revenue plan that negotiators say is necessary to stitch together state finances.

Talks appeared to collapse Monday and House Republicans say they’re hearing nothing from their leaders as they debate other budget-related bills.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s