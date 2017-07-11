Pa. Capitol goes quiet after unbalanced budget bill becomes law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are back in the Capitol, but without any sign of agreement to fully fund the $32 billion budget bill they passed nearly two weeks ago.

The budget bill became law Tuesday, even though it is badly out of balance and raises questions about its constitutionality.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf let it become law after unsuccessfully pressing the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a tax package he deems to be big enough to avoid a downgrade to Pennsylvania’s tattered credit rating.

Wolf is staying out of sight. His office and top lawmakers are saying nothing about discussions on a $2 billion-plus revenue plan that negotiators say is necessary to stitch together state finances.

Talks appeared to collapse Monday and House Republicans say they’re hearing nothing from their leaders as they debate other budget-related bills.

