Plenty of changes in Stoneboro has Lakeview sailing in right direction

2017 Lakeview Sailors Football Preview

Head Coach: John Falconi, 2nd season (1-8)

Last Season: 1-8 (1-7), 8thplace in Region 2

Classification: AA

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 56.6% (60-46)

Playoff Appearances: 4

Playoff Record: 5-4

Region Championships: 1 (2013)

Region Record: 32-39

More:High School Football previews from other teams

2016 Results

Mercyhurst Prep 48 Sailors 0

Sharon 55 Sailors 6

Slippery Rock 19 Sailors 14

Hickory 40 Sailors 8

Greenville 35 Sailors 6

Reynolds 64 Sailors 16

Wilmington 45 Sailors 6

Sharpsville 42 Sailors 0

Sailors 24 Mustangs 22

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 8.9 (53rd in Area)

Total Offense: 162.7

Passing Offense: 32.9

Rushing Offense: 129.8

Scoring Defense: 41.1 (56th in Area)

…The Sailors saw their averages drop by 15.5 points scored per game (24.4 to 8.9) and by 19-points allowed (22.1 to 41.1).

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 9, Defense 7

Coach John Falconi has been impressed by his group’s commitment to the off-season workouts. “Our overall team strength, freshmen to senior level, has been great. We had three guys break the 1,000 pound barrier and another three break (the) 900 pounds just this off-season at the Columbiana power meet.”

Garrett Gadsby is back for his senior season. Last year – Gadsby led the team in receiving (8 catches, 131 yards, 3 TDs), finished second in yards per carry (4.4 avg; 62 rushes, 274 yards), and threw for 112 yards and a score. Gabsy also finished fifth on the team in tackles (30) from the defensive back position. “We have an abundance of lineman (both offense and defense) so our lines will be our strength,” indicates Falconi. The Sailors will be anchored up front by a trio of seniors in Aaron Moore, Andy Hailey and Wyatt Slater along with junior J.P. McGee. Moore compiled 20 tackles, a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery during his junior campaign. Hailey had 15 ½ tackles to go along with a sack. Also back will be junior Jared Alcorn, who was a jack-of-all-trades a year ago. He served as the team’s kicker (31.1 yards per kickoff) and punter (29.6 yards per 20 punts) along with being a reliable outside linebacker (17 ½ tackles, blocked extra point and a fumble recovery) while playing tight end on offense (20 yards receiving).

2017 Schedule

Aug. 26 – Mercer, 7

Sept. 1 – Sharpsville, 7

Sept. 8 – at Wilmington, 7

Sept. 15 – Reynolds, 7

Sept. 22 – at Greenville, 7

Sept. 29 – at Hickory, 7

Oct. 6 – at Slippery Rock, 7

Oct. 13 – Sharon, 7

Oct. 20 – Mercyhurst Prep, 7

Oct. 27 – at Crestview, 7

The Bad News

In seven of their eight losses, the Sailors were outscored by at least 28-points. The offense was held below 17-points in each of their final eight games (all losses). The offensive production saw a decline from an average of 279.4 yards per game to 162.7 last year without a 1,000-yard rusher (Austin Rice) and their dual-threat quarterback (Jake Doddo). “We really don’t have a true running back (returning) except for one sophomore,” says Falconi. “We’re also putting in a new offense with a new offensive coordinator (Chad Edwards from Cochranton) so it’ll be another offense for the kids to learn.” Lakeview will also have new position coaches in Colby Boozer from Geneva College (WR/DB) as well as their RB/LB coach Russell Terry III, who played semi-pro football in Erie. The team also lost a number of contributors this off-season including Tanner Reddick (342 rushing yards, 175 passing yards, 32 tackles, 5 quarterback sacks), Cole Richael (led team in rushing – 399 yards), Dylan McConnell (led team in tackles – 44), Braden Yeager (39 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks), and Wyatt Armstrong (27 tackles).

Key Number

Since the Sailors won the 2013 District 10 Class A Championship, Lakeview has seen their win total reduce by 12 to 7 (2014) to 6 (2015) to 1 just last year.

Featured Stat

Ball carriers who have gained over 5-yards per carry (with at least 50 attempts) since 2009:

2016: Cole Richael – 5.3 (76 carries)

2015: Jake Doddo – 6.1 (81 carries)

2015: Tanner Reddick – 5.9 (57 carries)

2015: Austin Rice – 5.1 (224 carries)

2014: Austin Rice – 8.3 (156 carries)

2014: Marquis Spence – 6.5 (132 carries)

2014: Tanner Reddick – 6.5 (58 carries)

2013: Blake Reddick – 11.3 (263 carries)

2013: Marquis Spence – 6.3 (115 carries)

2012: Blake Reddick – 7.4 (283 carries)

2011: Blake Reddick – 6.2 (218 carries)

2010: Alex Patterson – 7.1 (198 carries)

2010: Jake Novak – 5.7 (176 carries)

2009: Kyle Scott – 7.0 (162 carries)

2009: Chad Blair – 6.6 (67 carries)