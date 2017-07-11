Police arrest suspect in Boardman theft spree

Brett Young faces eight theft charges, one robbery charges and two probation violations

Brett Young, facing several theft charges and robbery in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Palestine man was arrested in Boardman on Friday, charged with several thefts from stores throughout the township.

Police were called to Office Max around 4:45 p.m. Friday after 30-year-old Brett Young was spotted heading into the store.

According to a police report, Young had eight warrants for theft charges and one warrant for a robbery charge.

He was listed as the suspect in the thefts of headphones from Walmart on June 22, televisions from Target on June 25 and July 4, a window air conditioning unit from Ollie’s on July 2 and packs of shirts and underwear from Family Dollar on June 24, 27 and July 5.

The thefts all occurred in Boardman.

On July 4, police said Young also stole a hedge trimmer from Home Depot, pushing a cashier who asked to see his receipt. The cashier fell to the ground but was not injured, according to a police report.

Friday, police also arrested Young’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Cedrina Toley, who was driving a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a theft of a television at Walmart earlier that day.

Police said a can of Milwaukee’s Best Beer, half of a bottle of Wild Irish Rose and a crack pipe were in the vehicle.

Toley was charged with open container, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. July 18. In the meantime, he’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

