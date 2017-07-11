Police: Drug bust sends Youngstown man and woman to jail, 10 puppies found in basement

A child in the house was released to her aunt, and the puppies were turned over to Animal Charity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man and woman are in the Mahoning County Jail this morning facing multiple charges while their daughter stays with family.

Police arrested Dawan Williams, 31, at his Avondale Street home Monday and say he had fentanyl, cocaine and other opioids along with over $600.

Police also arrested Brittany Fitzgerald, 30, on an outstanding warrant.

The child, who was in the driveway with her mother during the bust, was released to her aunt. A female pitbull and 10 puppies were found in the basement, and released to Animal Charity.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

