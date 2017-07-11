Police: Youngstown woman burned by boyfriend with hot iron

The woman was burned twice during a fight that escalated with her boyfriend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Youngstown woman was hospitalized after her boyfriend struck her with a hot iron during a fight around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman and and her boyfriend were arguing and the fight escalated when the man threw an unidentified object at her, according to the police report. They began hitting each other until a hot iron was knocked to the floor.

The report said both of them grabbed for the hot iron. The man got to it first, and struck the woman once in the stomach and once in the left arm, resulting in second-degree burns.

The incident happened at the man’s brother’s house, but the brother wasn’t home. The couple’s three children were present during the assault.

When the brother came home, he separated the victim and her boyfriend.

The woman didn’t realize she was burned until “after she calmed down” and was taken to the hospital by a family member, the report stated.

The man faces a felonious assault charge, but no charge has been filed yet.

