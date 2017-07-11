Proposal would end rule to display fishing licenses in Pa.

Pennsylvania ended a similar rule that required the public display of hunting licenses in 2012

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission may change a rule that says anglers have to display their fishing licenses on a hat, vest, or other clothing.

A proposal adopted Tuesday by the commission’s board would instead require anglers to have their license in their possession when fishing and show it to a waterways conservation officer when asked.

Anglers could keep a copy of their fishing license on a mobile device.

Pennsylvania ended a similar rule that required the public display of hunting licenses in 2012.

