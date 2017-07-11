Robert E. Birk Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Robert E. Birk, age 82, passed away at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born November 6, 1934 in Salem, a son of the late John and Elise V. (Lees) Joseph.

Robert was employed as a salesperson at V & V Appliance Parts and previously employed for 22 years at the former Demings.

He was a member of the Salem First Baptist Church and a life member of VFW York Drexler Post 5532.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte A. (Hunt) Birk, whom he married on April 13, 1957; three sons, Robert Edward Birk, Jr. of Salem, David Matthew Birk of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Kelly Scot Birk of Salem; a sister, Nancy Louise Walker of Reno, Nevada; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Vincent in 1984 and a brother, John Joseph, Jr.

Services will be held at Stark Memorial at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 with his son, Pastor David Birk officiating.

Calling hours will held Noon – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Military honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard at the funeral home following the service.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Fire Department EMTs, 231 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



Order Flowers Here