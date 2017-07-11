Salazar throws 5 scoreless innings in rehab start with Scrappers

The 2016 Indians All-Star struck out seven and walked two, throwing 69 total pitches

By Published: Updated:
The country music artist was hospitalized in May after having a stroke. 
Danny Salazar made a rehab start with the Scrappers at Eastwood Field on Tuesday.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians 2016 All-Star Danny Salazar made a rehab start with the Scrappers on Tuesday, tossing five innings and allowing no runs on two hits against Brooklyn at Eastwood Field.

Salazar exited the game with the Scrappers leading 4-0 after five innings.

The right-hander struck out seven and walked two. He threw 69 pitches.

The Indians demoted Salazar to the bullpen in late May. He later landed on the disabled list with a shoulder issue. He’s 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA for Cleveland this season.

Salazar made two rehab starts prior to Tuesday.

He pitched with Double-A Akron on July 1, allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings. He then pitched last Thursday with Triple-A Columbus, allowing three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Salazar, 27, was named an AL All-Star last season when he went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA.

Salazar has been in the Cleveland Indians system since 2007, but had never played for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before Tuesday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s