Salazar throws 5 scoreless innings in rehab start with Scrappers

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians 2016 All-Star Danny Salazar made a rehab start with the Scrappers on Tuesday, tossing five innings and allowing no runs on two hits against Brooklyn at Eastwood Field.

Salazar exited the game with the Scrappers leading 4-0 after five innings.

The right-hander struck out seven and walked two. He threw 69 pitches.

The Indians demoted Salazar to the bullpen in late May. He later landed on the disabled list with a shoulder issue. He’s 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA for Cleveland this season.

Salazar made two rehab starts prior to Tuesday.

He pitched with Double-A Akron on July 1, allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings. He then pitched last Thursday with Triple-A Columbus, allowing three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Salazar, 27, was named an AL All-Star last season when he went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA.

Salazar has been in the Cleveland Indians system since 2007, but had never played for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before Tuesday.