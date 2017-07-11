Storm Team 27: More heat on the way Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING



The risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through morning.

Warm and humid weather expected through the end of the week. Look for hotter temperatures Wednesday with highs in the upper 80’s. Heat index values will push into the 90’s! The heat and humidity will help keep the risk for showers or thunderstorms in the forecast.

Any shower or thunderstorm that develops can produce gusty wind and heavy rain. That threat will remain in the forecast through Friday.

The weekend is looking better with some sun and lower humidity.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 88

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 82 Low: 69

Friday: Partly or mostly clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 69

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 66