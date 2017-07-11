Thomas J. Donchess Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Thomas J. Donchess, 72, died Tuesday morning, July 11, 2017 at Hospice House.

He was born July 15, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of John S. and Lottie Discik Donchess, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Donchess, was of the Catholic faith and a 1962 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He was a heavy repairman for General Motors for 30 years, retiring in 1991 then worked for Kessler Products as a plastic extruder for ten years.

He leaves his wife, the former Marlene E. Rotz, whom he married December 24, 1977; two sons, Thomas (Sandy) Donchess, Jr. of Washington and Steven Donchess of Texas; a stepson, David W. (Lori) Miller of Minnesota; a brother, John S. (Elaine) Donchess, Jr. of Boardman; a sister, Patricia (Steve) Horvath of Girard and two grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Norman and Robert Donchess and a stepdaughter, Sheri McGlaughlin.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.



