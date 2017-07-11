Thomas Linamen Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Thomas Linamen, 42, of Sharpsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday July 11, 2017.

Thomas was born on October 11, 1974 to Thomas and Cindy (Carlo) Linamen, Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps.

Thomas worked as a CNC Machinist for Zero Error Racing.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, reading and was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Cindy Kahl; father, Robert Kahl; companion, Becky Goodman; daughter, Jocelyn Linamen; two sons, Marcus and Ryan Linamen; five sisters, Staci Mansfield, Kim Kahl, Tracy Kahl, Megan Linamen and Catherine Kuban and three brothers, Shaun Kahl, Eddie Kahl and Dan Fennel.

He was preceded in death by biological father, Thomas Linamen, Sr.; grandparents Marcus and Betty Carlo, Dorothy Swartz and Phillamena Rhoades.

Friends may call Saturday, July 15, 2017, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

