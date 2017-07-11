Trumbull County Fair’s admission is free on opening day

First News This Morning Forecaster Rich Morgan was at the Trumbull County Fair on Tuesday as the master of ceremonies

Trumbull County Fair, Cortland

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The 171st Trumbull County Fair is officially underway.

County officials and members of the fair board cut the ribbon on their brand new restroom facilities Tuesday morning.

First News This Morning Forecaster Rich Morgan was also on hand as the master of ceremonies for the fair’s opening day.

Admission is free Tuesday, with ride passes at just $6.

Many came out on for the first day but board members hope more people come throughout the week because there’s something for everyone at the fair.

“I think you ought to come out to the fair because it’s very affordable for the family. We have beautiful rides, beautiful concessions. The animal shows are very good and I think everyone should come out and enjoy the good weather and the good fair,” said Trumbull County Fair Board President Bud Rodgers.

Chris Higbee takes the stage at 6:30 for opening night at the Trumbull County Fair. Admission for the show is $5.

The full schedule of events and additional information can be found on the Trumbull County Fair’s website.

