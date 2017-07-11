Trump sued for blocking some of his critics on Twitter

The lawsuit says Twitter has become an important public forum for the president

By Published:
The lawsuit says Twitter has become an important public forum for the president and he frequently makes public announcements on his realdonaldtrump account.

NEW YORK (AP) – First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

The lawsuit says Twitter has become an important public forum for the president and he frequently makes public announcements on his realdonaldtrump account.

The lawsuit asked a judge to stop Trump and his media team from blocking critics from following his personal account.

A spokeswoman for government lawyers declined to comment.

The lawsuit says blocking people from following Trump’s account was a viewpoint-based restriction that the Constitution doesn’t permit.

The director of the Knight First Amendment Institute is Jameel Jaffer, who worked for years with the American Civil Liberties Union.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s