Witnesses pull woman out of flipped SUV near I-680 in Boardman

The accident happened around 2 p.m. on I-680, north of Western Reserve Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car flipped over on the side of Interstate 680, and a woman had to be pulled out by witnesses.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. north of Western Reserve Road. The Ford Explorer went off the road and into the median.

There were two other passengers in the car, and the men were walking around on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. They had injuries from the crash, but all appear to be OK.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Witnesses said the driver told them that he didn’t know what happened.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

