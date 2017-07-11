Youngstown mayoral candidates discuss problems with racism

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s mayoral candidates came together Tuesday morning to talk about racism.

ACTION sponsored a breakfast and candidate forum at St. Columba Cathedral. This was actually the second event on racism ACTION put together recently.

Another was held at the DeYor Performing Arts Center last month.

Organizers say because racism often isn’t as blatant as in years past, many people don’t realize it’s still a problem.

“This is not the time of Jim Crow, when it was so blatant and people were wearing white robes and things, but racism is still a problem, and if you don’t address something and bring it to the forefront, it is never going to be solved,” said event organizer Dr. M. Rosie Taylor.

The goal was not just to discuss racism but also talk about solutions that will help put an end to it.