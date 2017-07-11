Youngstown mayoral candidates discuss problems with racism

ACTION sponsored a breakfast and candidate forum at St. Columba Cathedral on Tuesday

By Published:
ACTION sponsored a breakfast and candidate forum at St. Columba Cathedral. This was actually the second event on racism ACTION put together recently.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s mayoral candidates came together Tuesday morning to talk about racism.

ACTION sponsored a breakfast and candidate forum at St. Columba Cathedral. This was actually the second event on racism ACTION put together recently.

Another was held at the DeYor Performing Arts Center last month.

Organizers say because racism often isn’t as blatant as in years past, many people don’t realize it’s still a problem.

“This is not the time of Jim Crow, when it was so blatant and people were wearing white robes and things, but racism is still a problem, and if you don’t address something and bring it to the forefront, it is never going to be solved,” said event organizer Dr. M. Rosie Taylor.

The goal was not just to discuss racism but also talk about solutions that will help put an end to it.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s