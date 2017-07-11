YSU alumnus awarded fellowship to study at Yale

Morgan was a Goldwater Scholar while studying at YSU. His long-term goal is to become a robotics professor and researcher.

By Published: Updated:
Andrew Morgan
Andrew Morgan, Youngstown State University alumnus was awarded a graduate fellowship to study robotics at Yale University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University alumnus Andrew Morgan was awarded a graduate fellowship to study robotics at Yale University from Tau Beta Pi, the world’s largest engineering honor society.

Morgan is one of 25 students in the nation who was selected for the award, and will receive a $10,000 cash stipend, according to a press release from YSU.

Tau Beta Pi Fellowships are awarded based on their academic achievements, campus leadership and plans to work in the engineering field. Morgan’s long-term goal is to become a robotics professor and researcher.

Morgan graduated from YSU with dual degrees in electrical engineering and computer science. He was a member of several student organizations including Student Government Association, a member of the Honors College and was named a Goldwater Scholar.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s