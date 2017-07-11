YSU alumnus awarded fellowship to study at Yale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University alumnus Andrew Morgan was awarded a graduate fellowship to study robotics at Yale University from Tau Beta Pi, the world’s largest engineering honor society.

Morgan is one of 25 students in the nation who was selected for the award, and will receive a $10,000 cash stipend, according to a press release from YSU.

Tau Beta Pi Fellowships are awarded based on their academic achievements, campus leadership and plans to work in the engineering field. Morgan’s long-term goal is to become a robotics professor and researcher.

Morgan graduated from YSU with dual degrees in electrical engineering and computer science. He was a member of several student organizations including Student Government Association, a member of the Honors College and was named a Goldwater Scholar.