Adeline “Appie” M. Guerino Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Adeline ”Appie” M. Guerino, of Hermitage, passed away at 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in UPMC Horizon-Shenango Valley. She was 80.

Mrs. Guerino was born on November 22, 1936 in Sharon, a daughter of Joseph and Victoria (DeMaria) Mercurio.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1955 graduate of Farrell High School.

Appie was one of the original employees at the former Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital, Farrell where she worked in the cafeteria. She also worked in the daycare and cafeteria for the Farrell Area School District and later in the dietary at Saint John XXII Home. She later retired following 20 plus years of employment to help care for her husband and love of her life, Guy “GG” Guerino, whom she married on May 23, 1959.

Appie was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. She diligently helped prepare food for many of the church’s activities.

She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post # 299, Sharon, where she helped with bingo.

Appie had a passion for cooking and baking. She was especially known for her Italian cuisine, sauce and spitzadelle, which went all over the Shenango Valley. Her Italian cookies even made as far as Las Vegas. Her greatest accomplishment was the 8,000 cookies she baked for her grandson’s wedding.

She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joys came from her grandsons. She cherished their presence and watching them grow into the men they are today.

Appie is survived by a daughter, Gina Marie Kirk, West Middlesex; a son, Richard G. Guerino, with whom she made her home; two grandsons, Brandon Kirk and his wife, Nicole, Medina, Ohio and Brett Kirk, West Middlesex; two sisters, Gloria Marenovich, Florida and baby sister, Donna Kovach and her husband, Jeff, Hermitage; a brother, James Mercurio and his wife, Eileen, Florida; two sister-in-laws, Lucy Guerino, Sharpsville and Debbie Guerino, Farrell; a brother-in-law, Nick Galarde and her nieces and nephews whom she loved and they reciprocated her love.

In addition to her husband, who died June 8, 2006, Appie was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Louise Cardella, Edith Galarde, Catherine Burdick and Barbara Pelles-Greenfield and two brothers, “Merk” and Joseph Mercurio.

Appie’s family would like to thank the staff at UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley or their compassion and wonderful care.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery on Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.



