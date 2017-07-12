AP Source: Cavaliers agree to terms with Cedi Osman

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms with Turkish forward Cedi Osman, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press.

The Cavaliers drafted Osman in the second round in 2015 and their deal was confirmed by a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. ESPN reported that it is a three-year contract worth $8.3 million.

The 6-foot-8 Osman averaged 7.1 points for the Turkish team Anadolu Efes in Euroleague play last season. He gives the Cavaliers another defensive-minded player who can guard multiple positions.

Osman was in Las Vegas with the Cavaliers for summer league, but did not play. He joins Kyle Korver, Jeff Green and Jose Calderon as free agent signings for the Cavs this summer.

