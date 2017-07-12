Brenda L. McCormick Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Brenda L. McCormick (née Shaner), 65, of Ellwood City, went home to Heaven on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, surrounded by family at Good Samaritan Hospice.

From her birth on June 11, 1952, until her death, she served the Lord and extended love, kindness and faith to those around her.

She was born and raised in Portersville to Robert and Lela Shaner and was the eldest of three children.

Her talents and passions included Christmas, singing, decorating cakes, playing the piano, throwing a mean theme party, sewing and helping both lost animals and the homeless.

Left to remember her love are Brenda’s three children, Robin (Toby) Searcy, David (Nicole) Stevens and Charlotte Stevens; her siblings, Mark (Diane) Shaner and Eileen Shaner and her parents.

Brenda was preceded in death by her son, Derek and her former husband, David, with whom she is now reunited in love.

Brenda will be remembered for her beautiful voice, caring and nurturing spirit, generosity, strength, selflessness, loving nature and grandiose holiday dinners.

A memorial service will be held at the First Church of God in Ellwood City on Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission From Mars Pittsburgh or the Lawrence County Humane Society.

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home of Ellwood City, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.

