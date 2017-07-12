Carl A. “Micky” Mikkelsen Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Carl A. Mikkelsen, 71, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at his home.

He was born December 23, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of Donald A. and Gladys I. Slagle Mikkelsen and was a lifelong area resident.

Carl, a graduate of Boardman High class of 1965, served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps and was of the Christian faith.

Carl entered the Marine Corp in August of 1965 serving in Puerto Rico, Hawaii and Vietnam. Knowing Agent Orange caused his sickness, he said he would do it all over again.

Carl was owner and operator of Mikkelsen Pumps and Plumbing in Canfield and taught the trade to his two sons, who both currently run their own businesses.

Carl had the honor of growing up at Camp Stambaugh Boy Scout camp on Leffingwell Rd in Canfield. He was a collector of Boy Scout patches and scarves and achieved the arrow of light.

Loving the outdoors Carl enjoyed family gatherings, hunting, fishing, gardening, canning pickles and hot salsa and a good game of cards.

Carl gave of his time to help those less fortunate and visited friends that were ill.

Carl was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298 in Austintown and St George Croatian Center.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; late-wife, Linda Bloomberg Mikkelsen and a grandson, Kyle Krawchyk.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Judith (Sebest) Mikkelsen, whom he married April 14, 2012; two daughters, Carli (Michael D.) Wojciak of Howland and Andrea (Robert D.) Lupton of Cortland; two sons, Daniel Mikkelsen of New Middletown and Dennis (Marcia) Mikkelsen of Poland; eight grandchildren, Keith (Celia) Lupton, Jordan Krawchyk, Robert (Amanda) Lupton, Micheal T. Wojciak, Taylor Krawchyk, Thomas D. Mikkelsen, Anna M. Wojciak and Amyiah Mikkelsen; three great-grandchildren, Selah Shaffer, Gia Spatholt and June Lupton; one brother, Bruce (Jennie) Mikkelsen of Michigan; three sisters, Donna Andrean of Florida, Lois (Erv) Rockhill of Indiana and Fay Decker of Florida and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a private graveside service at Canfield Village Cemetery with full military honors.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Rd., Youngstown, OH 44509 or AMVETS, https://support.amvets.org/.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home Youngstown, OH.

