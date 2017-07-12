Chief James E. “Jim” Wilson Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman, with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating, preceded by a 10:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market St., Boardman (new location) for Chief James E. “Jim” Wilson, 71, of Boardman, who passed away Wednesday morning, July 12, 2017 after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family

Jim will always be remembered and loved by his family, friends and fellow firefighters.

He was born June 9, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Robert and Catherine (McCormick) Wilson and was a lifelong area resident.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School, where he lettered in football. He then earned his Associate Degree in Fire Science from the University of Akron in 1983.

Chief Wilson began his career in 1973 joining the Boardman Fire Department as a fireman until 1987. He was then promoted to be Chief and remained until his retirement in 1996. Upon his retirement Jim, then worked for Youngstown State University in parking services from 2001 until 2016.

Jim proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1965 until he received an Honorable Discharge in 1969. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and did two tours in the Vietnam War. Jim was awarded the following decorations for his courageous serve to our country; the Combat Action Ribbon, the Navy Union Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Cross Gallantry and the Vietnam Civil Actions Medal.

Jim was an active member of St. Charles Church where he was the Maintenance Supervisor from 1980 -1987, past president of the Booster Club, coached various sports teams and was a Third Degree in the Knights of Columbus Father Daniel Venglarik Council #11915 and a Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Lettau Council #2596. He also was a member of the IAFF, Police and Fire Retirees, and was past president of the Boardman Local Firefighters Union, #1176.

Jim had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States and abroad, attending Austintown Fitch basketball games and Cardinal Mooney football games but he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.

He leaves behind his wife of over 47 years the former Carol Curtis whom he married November 22, 1969; three children, James E., Jr.(Jamie) Wilson of New Middletown, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Wilson of Boardman and Carrie (Tony) Meranto of Canfield; five grandchildren, Anthony and Maria Meranto, Emma, Ella and Patrick Wilson; a sister, Norene Gantt of California and his beloved golden retriever, Rosie.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by an infant son, Patrick; a brother, Robert Wilson and two sisters, Dolores Cummings and Joan Mauerman.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, July 14, 2017, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (new location).

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Third Degree Knights of Columbus, Father Daniel Venglarik Council #11915, C/O St Charles Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Jim’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Bhargava Ravi for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Chief Wilson’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.