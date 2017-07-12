Toledo County administrator suspended without pay

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio county administrator married to a pastor facing child sex trafficking charges has been suspended from her position for “failure of good behavior.” The Lucas County Board of Commissioners suspended Laura Lloyd-Jenkins Tuesday.

The suspension is without pay and is scheduled to last 30 days starting July 17. Lloyd-Jenkins is married to the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, the founder and pastor of Abundant Life Ministries in Toledo.

Jenkins was indicted in April on child sex trafficking and production of child pornography charges. Lloyd-Jenkins has resigned from her position on the county’s Children Services board after taking a leave of absence in April following her husband’s indictment.

She has not returned phone calls requesting comment.

