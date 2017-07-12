Dr. Cesar A. Ariza, M.D. Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home celebrated by Deacon Bob Friedman, for Dr. Cesar A. Ariza, 80, who passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Cesar was born August 28, 1936 in San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, a son of Cesar Augusto and Pura Simo (Clark) Ariza.

He graduated from Universidad de Santo Domingo Medical School. He completed his rotating internship in Santo Domingo at Padre Billini. He completed his residency at University of Louisville in Kentucky and after completion he was appointed Director of Forensic Medicine for the State of Kentucky.

Cesar married his wife, the former Eugenia A. Estrada, in 1960 and together they shared 28 years until her passing in 1988.

Cesar moved to Youngstown in 1963. He and his brother, Dr. Guaroa Ariza opened their private practice with Dr. Jose L. Solana in 1974, known as Associated Psychiatrists of Youngstown.

Anyone who knew Cesar knew that he was a genuinely good guy who was blessed with a great sense of humor. He loved to cook and to tinker with electronics. He was a HAM amateur radio operator and radio telegraphist. During his leisure time, he was an avid fisherman, hunter and Cleveland Indians baseball fan. Cesar was very active in community psychiatry and provided outpatient care services for Valley Counseling Services of Trumbull County for twenty-five years and Community Counseling Services of Ashtabula County for ten years. He was presented an Outstanding Leadership Award by the Trumbull County Board of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board in recognition of his services provided to the community. He was on staff at Woodside Receiving Hospital, Southside and Northside Hospitals in Youngstown and also St. Joseph’s and Trumbull Memorial Hospitals in Warren. He was also a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine.

Cesar leaves behind to cherish his memories, his children, Robert (Linda) Ariza of Boardman, Albert (Pamela) Ariza of Boardman and Cesar Ariza of Poland; his granddaughter, Allison Ariza and his brother Dr. Guaroa (Ivette) Ariza of Poland; nieces and nephews, Ivette (Michael) Danzo, Rigel (Jennifer) Ariza, Ernie Ariza, Cesar Ariza, Patricia Ariza and Laura Ariza and several great-nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, Cesar was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eugenia and his brother, Dr. Horacio Ariza

The Ariza family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16 and again from 9:00 -10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17 prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

