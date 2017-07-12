Driver who police say overturned livestock truck reaches plea deal

A 180-day jail sentence for operating a vehicle under the influence was suspended; He must attend an OVI diversion program

Truck driver Barry Kuhn reached a plea agreement in connection with a livestock truck accident back in April where two pigs escaped. 

Kuhn appeared in Girard Court Wednesday morning and entered no contest pleas to several charges.

The judge suspended a 180-day jail sentence for operating a vehicle under the influence. He must attend an OVI diversion program.

Kuhn was fined $150 dollars for failure to control and must perform community service.

His truck went off the road on the Hubbard exit on I-80 and rolled over with 160 pigs on board.

