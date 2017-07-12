Fried cheese a hidden gem of Niles Mount Carmel Fest

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Carmel Festival in Niles kicked off Wednesday.

It had rides, games, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of food.

One of the fest’s most locally famous food items is the cheese puff — or the fried cheese.

“Legend says it started in the schools,” said Father John Michael Lavelle. “The mothers didn’t know what to do with their government cheese, so they made their soft Italian dough. They put the cheese in it, they deep fried it. We smell 20,000 of them over five days.”

Ten percent of all funds the parish makes from the festival go right to charitable groups with the city of Niles.

The festival runs through Sunday.