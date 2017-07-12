Friend of doctor charged in deadly Berlin boat crash takes stand

The friend testified that he and Dr. Joseph Yurich, of Poland, had been drinking in the hours before the crash

Joseph Yurich, Poland doctor, trial for deadly Berlin boat crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday was day three of testimony in the trial of a physician from Poland, accused in a deadly hit-and-run boat crash at the Berlin Reservoir over two years ago.

Doctor Joseph Yurich is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and assault.

A friend of Yurich’s testified Wednesday. He said on the night in question — May 8, 2015 — he and Yurich went out for dinner and drinks at a local restaurant in the Berlin Lake area, followed by more drinks.

Prosecutors say minutes later, he got into his boat and caused the crash that killed a fisherman — Brian Cuppett, of Akron — and injured another.

Prosecutors will hear from local and state investigators on Thursday.They’re expected to take their case through the end of the week when their coroner’s expert will be testifying.

The defense will pick it up from there.

The case could go into Judge Jack Durkin’s hands sometime early next week.

Yurich would face mandatory time in prison if he’s convicted.

