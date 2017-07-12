Helena M. “Lee” Driscoll Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Helena M. Driscoll, 80, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 12, 2017, at Briarfield Manor.

Helena, who was known to all as “Lee,” was born September 13, 1936, in Ravenna, a daughter of the late Patsy and Michaelena Bucci and came to the Youngstown area in the early 1960s.

Mrs. Driscoll was a graduate of Ravenna High School and was an office worker for several area businesses for over 50 years, including Wean United in Austintown.

Lee was regarded as a “good listener” and she enjoyed cooking and learning how to prepare the foods of different nationalities.

She leaves her husband of 54 years, Richard F. Driscoll, whom she married February 23, 1963; a sister, Ann; a brother, James Bucci; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Two sisters, Lucille and Frances and three brothers, Albert, George and Mike Bucci, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, at the funeral home and will continue with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Rd., Austintown.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

