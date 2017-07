TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 800 people are out of power, and dispatchers say it’s not related to a crash.

Ohio Edison is aware of the problem and is working to fix it. The cause of the outage isn’t known yet.

Dispatchers say 698 customers have no electricity in Warren around Oak and Tod Avenue. There are 76 people without power in Warren Township.

The power is expected to be on around 1 or 2 p.m.