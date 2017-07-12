Investigators search Youngstown medical office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are searching medical office in Youngstown this morning.

They are at an office at 602 Parmalee Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said its Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was assisting in the search led by the Office of the Inspector General’s Department of Health and Human Services. The FBI is also on the scene.

