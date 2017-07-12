Investigators search Youngstown medical office

Investigators searched a medical office on Paramalee Avenue on Wednesday morning

They are at an office at 602 Parmalee Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said its Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was assisting in the search led by the Office of the Inspector General’s Department of Health and Human Services. The FBI is also on the scene.

