Jacob Walter Miller Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – Jacob Walter Miller, nine days old, of Hanoverton, died at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was a son of Kevin M. and Andrea N. (Stone) Miller.

Jacob is survived by one sister, Hazel M. Miller of the home; maternal grandparents, Steven and Vicki Stone of Salem; paternal grandmother, Glenda Miller of Alliance; paternal grandfather, Terry Miller of Hanoverton; one aunt, Samantha Stone of Salem; one uncle, Adam Stone of Salem and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial calling hours will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



Order Flowers Here