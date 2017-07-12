John H. “Jack” Boyle Obituary

NILES, Ohio – John H. “Jack” Boyle, 88, died peacefully at 1:15 p.m., Wednesday July 12, 2017 at the Hospice House.

Jack was born in Smock, Pennsylvania on April 9, 1929 the son of Frank and Agnes (Spara) Boyle and lived in this area most of his life.

He was a Warren G. Harding High School graduate, a member of Saint Stephen Church, Niles and was a honorably discharged Army veteran serving from April 11, 1946 to April 9, 1949.

Jack was a self employed brick mason contractor and working 18 years for the RMI Company. He was a longtime member of the bricklayers Local #43 of Warren and retired in 1996.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Niles Moose Lodge #627 and the Niles AmVets Post #106.

Jack is survived by a daughter, Colleen Barone of Poland, with whom he lived; two sons, James (Rebecca) Boyle of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Shawn (Kim) Boyle of Las Vegas and two granddaughters, Brittany and Amanda Boyle.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Peg” (Tock) Boyle whom he married April 14, 1951 and she died October 6, 2001; a son, Michael Boyle died March 28, 2016; a son-in-law, Joseph Barone died December 2016; a brother, Regis Boyle and a sister, Rita Biggs.

Family and friends may call at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Stephen Church at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 with Rev. James Korda officiating.

Burial in Niles City Cemetery.



Order Flowers Here