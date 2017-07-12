Martha Jane Oberholtzer Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Martha Jane Oberholtzer, age 96, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

She was born July 10, 1921 to Frank and Kathryn “Katie” Kozick Yurjavcic in East Palestine, Ohio.

Martha was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes.

She was kindhearted, loving, sweet, generous and caring to everyone. She adored her family and they adored her.

Martha grew up in what was referred to as “the state line area” and graduated from East Palestine High School in 1939.

She retired from Kenmar Division of Ethan Allen in 1986 where she had been employed as a cutter for 39 years.

Martha married Paul “Pete” Oberholtzer September 18, 1970.

She and Pete walked three miles every day for 20 years throughout East Palestine until Martha was in her 80’s, stopping at McDonalds for their morning coffee.

She loved sitting on her front porch swing, planting lots of beautiful flowers and summer vacations at Guilford Lake. Martha was a member of the AFU Catholic Lodge and spent many an afternoon at the SNPJ Camp listening to polka music and dancing. Martha was an avid bingo player and Bulldog fan. She was a season ticket holder at East Palestine High School stadium for over 20 years. She loved watching football, basketball and baseball on television. She was a huge Steelers fan and never missed their games! Martha especially loved going to the stadium with her grandson to see them play.

Surviving are her son, Frank Ganoe; grandson, Frank Ganoe, Jr.; great-granddaughters, Ciara and Cayla Ganoe and former daughter-in-law, Shirley Glavan; Martha’s many nieces and nephews whom she was very close to and her stepgrandchildren, Kay Strouse and Jay Oberholtzer; stepgreat-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; stepson, Jay (Mary Jane) Oberholtzer; grandson, Mark Oberholtzer; brothers, Frank and Emil Jurjavcic and sisters, Virginia Scott, Margaret Blazic and Mary Omaits.

Martha’s family and friends will deeply mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Monday, July 17, 2017.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Martha’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Ladies Aid Society.



