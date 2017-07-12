Mary Louise Zackasee Bell Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. Michael Farynets, for Mary Louise Zackasee Bell, 87, who passed away Wednesday, July 12.

Mary Zackasee Bell, was born August 29, 1929, in Campbell, the daughter of Michael and Sophie (Gosdizh) Zackasee.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1947 and retired as a head cashier from A & P Tea Company, following 20 years of service.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

Taking pride in her home and garden was very important to her. When visiting her home, she always made you feel welcomed with food and a beautiful smile. It was a joy to be a guest in her home. Mary was an excellent cook and enjoyed family holiday get together’s. Her specialties include homemade wedding soup and spaghetti and meatballs.

Mary leaves two children, who were her pride and joy, Debbie and John Michael Bell. She also leaves a brother, Steve Zackasee and a sister, Loretta Kovach.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Louis Bell, who passed away in July of 2016. Also preceding her in death are her parents; a sister, Catherine Zakucia and two brothers, John and Michael Zackasee.

The Bell family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, July 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

