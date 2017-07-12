McKenzie begins year #1 at Beaver Local with a strong rushing attack

2017 Beaver Local Football Preview

Head Coach: Mike McKenzie, 1st season

Last Season: 4-6

Division: IV (Region 13)

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 29.0% (29-71)

Playoff Appearances: None

Playoff Record: 0-0

2016 Results

Beavers 36 Oak Glen 14

Martins Ferry 47 Beavers 0

Indian Creek 16 Beavers 15

Beavers 52 Buckeye Local 6

Warrensville Heights 34 Beavers 13

East Liverpool 28 Beavers 13

Beavers 28 Edison 14

Linsly 34 Beavers 20

West Branch 47 Beavers 7

Beavers 36 Akron North 0

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 21.3 (39th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 23.9 (32nd in Area)

…The Beavers have been able to average over 21-points per game in each of the last three seasons (2014: 27.3; 2015: 22.6; 2016: 21.3).

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 8; Defense – 8

Coach McKenzie begins his time with Beaver Local after a seven-year stay as Edison’s head coach followed by three-years working as the defensive coordinator of the Weir (WV) Red Riders before taking last year off. The Beavers’ ground game was effective last Fall with their three-headed monster attack of seniors Michael Clendenning and Torey Calio as well as junior fullback Garrett Givens. Clendenning averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season (114 attempts, 703 yards) while leading the Beavers with 9 touchdowns on the ground. The team leader in rushing was Calio – who gained 764 yards on 103 carries (7.4 avg, 4 TDs). Givens led the team with 7 catches and had 410 yards rushing (3 TDs). Those three also produced on the defensive side of the ball. Clendenning had 89 tackles and 9 quarterback sacks in 2016. Over the past two seasons, Clendenning has amassed 174 tackles and 13 quarterback takedowns. Calio had an interception and 47 defensive stops. Givens finished with 79 tackles. Luke Call steps in at quarterback this Fall. On offense, coach McKenzie points to his stable of running backs and line play as strengths of the unit. On defense, his front seven appears to be their calling card. Anchoring the Beavers’ up front on both sides of the ball will be Zack Thomas, Parker Summers and Andrew Gibson. Noah West should cause disruptions from his defensive end spot likewise a few steps back from outside linebacker Damien Emmett.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Wellsville, 7

Sept. 2 – West Branch, 7

Sept. 8 – at Linsly School, 7

Sept. 15 – Edison, 7

Sept. 22 – East Liverpool, 7

Sept. 30 – at Bellaire, 7

Oct. 6 – at Buckeye Local, 7

Oct. 13 – at Indian Creek, 7

Oct. 20 – Martins Ferry, 7

Oct. 27 – Oak Glen, 7

The Bad News

The Beavers will look to a new quarterback in 2017. Logan Bouscher – who ran for over 300-yards and also passed for about the same figure has since graduated. Bouscher also led the team in interceptions with 3 from his safety position. Lineman Terry Adkins will be missed upfront as will Jacob Pancake in the secondary. With loads of experience returning up front, the Beavers focus will be on the passing game. “We need to work on that part of our game,” says McKenzie. “As well as defending the pass on defense.”

Key Number

The Beavers have posted a 15-15 mark over the past three seasons. Their previous four years (2009-12) saw Beaver Local register a 5-35 record.

Featured Stat

Over the past two seasons, five Beavers have registered 79 tackles or more.

2015 – Jason Keyes – 119

2015 – Justin Flowers – 99

2016 – Michael Clendenning – 89

2015 – Michael Clendenning – 85

2016 – Garrett Givens – 79