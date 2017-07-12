Nancy Lee Voss Obituary

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania – Nancy L. Voss, 68, a longtime resident of Enon Valley, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

She was born May 26, 1949 in Swickley, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Walter and Fay Myers Parish.

Nancy was a homemaker, cook and babysitter. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, catering, camping and golf cart rides with her family.

Nancy is survived by a son, John (Tabatha) Voss, Jr. of Enon Valley; two daughters, Brenda Morales-Martinez and Loretta Kunkle both of Enon Valley; two brothers, Darwin and Walter Parish, Jr.; four sisters, Bonnie Kumanchik, Shirley Hineman, Dollie Moore and Lucy O’Neil; six grandchildren, Tristan, Trinity, Krista, JC, Zachary and Gabriella; as well as her extended family, Darin Schultz, Francisco Morales Martinez and family.

The family will receive friends at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine Monday, July 17, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

All other services will be private.



