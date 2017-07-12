Police looking for Youngstown woman missing since February

Anyone with information on Shannon Graves' whereabouts should call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911

By Published: Updated:
Missing: Shannon Elizabeth Graves

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities and family members are hoping someone can tell them where to find a woman missing from Youngstown’s west side.

Shannon Graves, 28, has not been seen since mid-February and has now been added to the Ohio Attorney General’s “missing persons” website.

Although a report filed with Youngstown Police says Graves has had addiction issues in the past, WKBN 27 First News was told she’s never been out of contact with her family for more than a few weeks at a time.

We’ve also learned that when she disappeared, she left behind her apartment, car, cell phone, and dog.

Anyone with information on Graves’ whereabouts should call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911.

Missing: Shannon Graves

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s