Ralph R. Flowers Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Ralph R. Flowers, 81, of Aiken Road, New Castle, died on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on January 11, 1936 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harvey and Violet (Bailey) Flowers.

Mr. Flowers was a crane operator and electrician at Sharon Steel retiring after 39 years.

He was a member of the CG’s Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Beatrice A. Leckwart, of New Castle; five children, Gary Flowers, Diane Randall and husband, Wayne, Rick Flowers and wife, Shirley, Gayle Stillwagon and Harvey Flowers, all of New Castle; one brother, Howard Flowers of New Castle; one sister, Catherine Cwynar of New Castle; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Donald Stillwagon; one granddaughter and one great-grandson.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, July 14 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor John Coomber of Grace Bible Church will be officiating.

Burial will be held in the Clinton Cemetery in Wampum.

Please visit www.williamrogerdecarbo.com to send online condolences to the Flowers family.



