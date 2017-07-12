Robert D. Parker Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Robert D. Parker, age 69, of Braceville passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday July 12, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Eastland in Warren.

He was born on January 7, 1948, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Glenn Elmer and Eva Mae (Rumbaugh) Parker.

Robert married the love of his life, Janine S. Stroup on November 5, 1988 and they enjoyed 28 years of blessed marriage together.

Robert had lived in Braceville since 1991, formerly of Warren.

He worked as a supervisor for New Methods, Inc. and also as a truck driver for Venture Plastics until he retired in 2015.

He was a member of the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War.

He attended the Braceville United Methodist Church.

Robert enjoyed cooking, shopping, watching the Cleveland Indians, spending time with his dogs and cats and attending family cookouts.

Memories of Robert will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Janine of Braceville; his daughter, Jamie (Kevin) Sears of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his sister, Nancy McCauley of Champion and his four grandchildren, Alec, Riley, Brayden and Tucker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to either: Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Vienna, OH 44473 or TNR of Warren, PO Box 2477, Warren, OH 44484 in memory of Robert D. Parker.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Faye and his brother, Frank.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Joan Purnell will be officiating.

Per Robert’s wishes, cremation will follow the funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.