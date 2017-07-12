Ronald H. Shook Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Ronald H. Shook, 83, of Hermitage, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Hospital of natural causes.

The Masury, Ohio native was born March 6, 1934, the son of the late Kenneth E. and Claire (Mansell) Shook.

Ronald was a 1952 graduate of Sharon High School.

He retired after 20 years in the U.S. Navy, mostly in submarine duty.

He was a truck driver and a member of Notre Dame Church in Hermitage.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Patricia (Joyce) Shook.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth H. Shook.

There are no calling hours and services are private.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage.



