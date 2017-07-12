Scrappers rally past Cyclones for walk-off win

Mahoning Valley's Jason Rodriguez notched a walk-off RBI double to seal a 5-4 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones Wednesday night

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley’s Jason Rodriguez notched a walk-off RBI double to seal a 5-4 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones Wednesday night at Eastwood Field.

The game winning hit scored Jesse Berardi to secure the victory.

Rodriguez finished the night 2-2 with a home run and a double and 2 RBI’s.

Cameron Mingo (2-0) recorded the win in relief for Mahoning Valley, while Gregorix Estevez (1-1) suffered the loss out of the bullpen.

The Scrappers improve to 12-10 on the season, while the Cyclones drop to 6-16.

