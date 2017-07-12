Semi truck fire closes portion of Interstate 680

The fire happened near mile marker 15, about a mile from Western Reserve Road

By Published: Updated:
A truck fire has closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680.  The fire happened near mile marker 15, about a mile from Western Reserve Road. 

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A truck fire has closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680.

The fire happened near mile marker 15, about a mile from Western Reserve Road.

Traffic is beginning to flow through the area, although it is backed up. The road closed around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as crews were called to the scene.

An ambulance was called out because a firefighter had heat exhaustion. No one else, including the driver of the truck, was injured.

The entire cab of the truck is destroyed.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays.

A truck fire has closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680.

Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s