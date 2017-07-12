Semi truck fire closes portion of Interstate 680

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A truck fire has closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680.

The fire happened near mile marker 15, about a mile from Western Reserve Road.

Traffic is beginning to flow through the area, although it is backed up. The road closed around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as crews were called to the scene.

An ambulance was called out because a firefighter had heat exhaustion. No one else, including the driver of the truck, was injured.

The entire cab of the truck is destroyed.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays.

