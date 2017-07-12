Sheriff: Missed jury duty calls in Trumbull County are scams

If someone calls to inform you that you missed jury duty and owe money, call your local jury commission and the police

By Published: Updated:
Cell phone generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new phone scam.

As part of the scam, the caller will tell the you that you missed jury duty and gives two options. The scammer says to pay a requested amount of money, or get arrested by the sheriff’s office.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury Commission only contacts people through mail and does not deal with fines over the phone.

If you received a fake jury duty call informing you that you were fined, contact your local jury commission and the police to resolve any possible issue.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s