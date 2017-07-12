Shirley Ann Ocheltre Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Shirley Ann Ocheltree, age 63, of Lake Milton passed away into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio due to complications from open heart surgery.

She was born on March 17, 1954 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Truman Floyd Mars and Wilma Mae (Runion) Mars.

Shirley married the love of her life, Bernard R. Ocheltree on December 31, 1974 and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage together.

Shirley had lived in Lake Milton since 2003 formerly of Clarksburg, West Virginia.

She was a member of the Lakeview Assembly of God.

Shirley enjoyed horseback riding, fishing and sewing.

Memories of Shirley will be carried on by her loving family; her husband, Bernard of Lake Milton; her son, Ray Ocheltree of Lake Milton and two grandchildren, Aliyah and Cameron.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Assembly of God in Lake Milton.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Shirley will be laid to rest in Peterson Cemetery in Weston, West Virginia on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 1:00 .pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



