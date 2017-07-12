Southern Pa. man gets prison for child porn, sexual contact with teen

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man has been ordered to serve two to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse.

Freddy B. Emery, of Lancaster County, admitted he had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl at his home and illegal online contact with an 11-year-old Ohio boy.

The district attorney’s office said Emery asked the boy to pose nude and used online programs to photograph him. The photos were found on Emery’s laptop computer last summer.

He’s accused of having sexual contact with the girl last year at his East Lampeter Township home. Authorities said Emery and the girl rode the same school bus.

The sentence includes four years of probation.

