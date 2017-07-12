Storm Team 27: Rain and storms Thursday

Waves of rain and thunderstorms will continue to sweep through our region through Friday afternoon. Each will bring a risk for heavy rain and gusty wind.
Look for an increased chance for rain and storms toward morning.  Heavy rain and gusty wind possible.  It will stay warm and humid with temperatures only falling toward 70°.

The unsettled weather will taper off by late Friday.  This will set the stage for nice weather this weekend.

Overnight: Rain and storms likely toward morning. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)
Low: 69

Thursday: Rain or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (90%)
High: 83

Thursday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
Low: 69

Friday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 66

